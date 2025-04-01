Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 101,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,387,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,651,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

ACP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,131. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

