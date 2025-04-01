ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,774.72. This represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

