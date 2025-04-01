AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VLVLY. Barclays lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

AB Volvo (publ) stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. 162,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

