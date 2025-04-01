Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 167.52% from the stock’s current price.

AARD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AARD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 19,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,045. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

In related news, CFO Nelson Sun bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,744. The trade was a 11.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien-Li Lee purchased 16,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,938,800. The trade was a 1.12 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

