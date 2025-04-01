A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.
A2Z Smart Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:AZ opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. A2Z Smart Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $8.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on A2Z Smart Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile
A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.
