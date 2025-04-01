954 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Eaton by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Melius lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.16.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $271.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.79%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

