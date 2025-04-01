856,448 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 856,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.17% of Trade Desk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $524,187,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,570,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Trade Desk by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 645,240 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Trade Desk by 55.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 1,809.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 444,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,752,000 after purchasing an additional 421,333 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research raised Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

