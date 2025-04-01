6,962 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,962 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

RingCentral Stock Down 3.1 %

RNG opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,774.40. This represents a 21.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,740 shares of company stock worth $7,099,279. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

