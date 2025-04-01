6,574,900 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,418,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.24% of First Horizon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 88,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

