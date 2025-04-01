6,561 Shares in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Diametric Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of MoneyLion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ML. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in MoneyLion by 154.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ML stock opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The company has a market cap of $980.03 million, a P/E ratio of 393.52 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ML shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

In other MoneyLion news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,136 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $99,127.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,955.76. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 18,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $1,614,833.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,679.90. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,335. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

