5,141 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,686,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IBIT opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

