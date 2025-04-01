4,514 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in EQT by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter valued at $209,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

EQT Trading Up 1.0 %

EQT opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

