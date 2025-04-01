380 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 380 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $1,441,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,844.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,827.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,991.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,105.65 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

