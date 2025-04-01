34,610 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Quantum-Si by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Quantum-Si by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 75,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSI stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.75. Quantum-Si incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins sold 23,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $32,952.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,935.24. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,650 shares of company stock worth $50,944. Corporate insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QSI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bankshares set a $3.65 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

