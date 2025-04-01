30,000 Shares in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Bought by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 532.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,957,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after buying an additional 1,648,017 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $6,479,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,610,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,072,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 321,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. The trade was a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.