250,000 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,145,000. Groupama Asset Managment owned 0.30% of Guidewire Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $187.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.54 and a 200 day moving average of $188.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.56, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $338,898.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,544.04. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $244,692.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,330 shares in the company, valued at $48,996,077.40. This trade represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,937. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

