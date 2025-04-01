2,473 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 1.5% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,854.12 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,518.00 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,018.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,055.75.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,288.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

