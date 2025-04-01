22,010 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Bought by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,360,191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,431,000 after acquiring an additional 655,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $84.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a PE ratio of 444.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $61,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

