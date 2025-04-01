1,852,037 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,852,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,421,000. Norges Bank owned 0.84% of Dollar General as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $399,433,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,208,000 after buying an additional 759,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,198,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

