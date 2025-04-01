1,614 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $183.56 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.