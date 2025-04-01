1,614 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $183.56 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

