16,070 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Aptiv by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APTV opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

