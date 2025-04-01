13,585 Shares in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGR. Rule One Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $3,493,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,895,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $659.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors.

Featured Stories

