129,591 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 129,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mister Car Wash by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCW opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44.

Insider Transactions at Mister Car Wash

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $51,344.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,460.06. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $451,466.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,323.24. This represents a 48.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,270. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Further Reading

