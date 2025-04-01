109,283 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,236,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 262,202 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ProPetro by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 556,747 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 931,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 212,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 796,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 47,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

