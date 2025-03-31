zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on zSpace in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded zSpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Capmk upgraded zSpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of zSpace in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, zSpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

ZSPC stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $7.87. 24,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,382. zSpace has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in zSpace stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of zSpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

