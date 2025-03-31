Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) Critical Analysis

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zimmer Biomet has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LogicMark and Zimmer Biomet”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $10.08 million 0.01 -$14.55 million ($223.50) 0.00 Zimmer Biomet $7.68 billion 2.94 $903.70 million $4.45 25.47

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark. LogicMark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zimmer Biomet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of LogicMark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -141.96% -124.91% -92.05% Zimmer Biomet 11.77% 12.99% 7.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LogicMark and Zimmer Biomet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zimmer Biomet 2 11 9 0 2.32

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus price target of $124.15, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than LogicMark.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats LogicMark on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely. It also manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through the United States Veterans Health Administration (VHA), direct-to-consumers, healthcare durable medical equipment dealers and distributors, monitored security dealers and distributors, and its ecommerce website logicmark.com and Amazon.com. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers robotic, surgical, and bone cement products. The company's products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

