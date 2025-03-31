Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 179.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,337,000 after buying an additional 3,272,118 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,617,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,895,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $83,005,000. Finally, Hillman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 348,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after buying an additional 163,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $68.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.26, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 in the last three months. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

