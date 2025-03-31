Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $56,536.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This trade represents a 5.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of YMAB opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $217.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.65. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.