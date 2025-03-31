XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $20.22. XPeng shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 2,107,798 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $18.00 price target on XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,233,000. FMR LLC raised its position in XPeng by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 295,536 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

