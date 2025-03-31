Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Up 58.3% in March

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter worth $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE WF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.14. 51,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,152. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

