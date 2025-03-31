WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 422.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,089,000 after buying an additional 249,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 196,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 330.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $89.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.90. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $159.53.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 24.55%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $298,683.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,128 shares in the company, valued at $201,330.08. This represents a 59.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

