WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 7,540 IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in IDT by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 240.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in IDT by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Price Performance

IDT stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.84.

IDT Increases Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

