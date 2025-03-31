WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $436,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $30.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

