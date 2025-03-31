WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 23,843 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCT. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 230,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.58.

Insider Transactions at PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 619,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,996,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,665,246.44. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

