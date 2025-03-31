Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.73.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.3 %

Wingstop stock opened at $224.00 on Monday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.98.

Wingstop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,893,000 after buying an additional 262,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Wingstop by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 816,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,852,000 after purchasing an additional 154,055 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

