Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 76.06%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

