Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,649,800 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 7,702,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 157.8 days.

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

Shares of WHITF opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

