Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM) Senior Officer Acquires C$35,968.00 in Stock

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. (CVE:WAM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joseph Robert Piekenbrock acquired 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$35,968.00.

Western Alaska Minerals Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of WAM opened at C$0.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$16.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.59. Western Alaska Minerals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$1.12.

Western Alaska Minerals Company Profile

Western Alaska Minerals Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Round Top Property that consists of 92 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley and Nulato mining districts of Alaska; the Honker Property that consists of 24 state mineral claims located in the Mount McKinley mining district of Alaska; and the Illinois Creek Mine Project covering a total area of approximately 73,000 acres located in Alaska.

