Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $70.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.