Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $315.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 14.2 %

LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.22. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,775,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

