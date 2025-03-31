Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213,915 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.43% of ServiceNow worth $3,133,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $796.61 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $950.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $984.86.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp cut shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,093.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

