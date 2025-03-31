Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,836,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,871,443 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.10% of TJX Companies worth $4,208,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TJX opened at $118.06 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

