Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,937,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,314,579 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.75% of United Parcel Service worth $1,883,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 190,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,838,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $109.66 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.87 and a 52-week high of $154.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.