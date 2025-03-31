Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 8,898,591 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.46% of NIKE worth $2,749,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,446 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $63.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

