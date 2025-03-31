Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 401,991 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 401,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.85% of Equinix worth $1,701,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.59.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,319.60. This trade represents a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total transaction of $2,896,866.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,085,186.32. This trade represents a 12.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $803.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $895.96 and its 200 day moving average is $909.02. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.42%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

