Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 1,678,154 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678,154 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.65% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $2,458,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,733,270,000 after acquiring an additional 256,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,050,000 after acquiring an additional 284,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,664,000 after acquiring an additional 696,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $610,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,526.69. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,064. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.90 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $95.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.