Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,970,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 611% from the previous session’s volume of 276,913 shares.The stock last traded at $1.37 and had previously closed at $1.30.

Waterdrop Stock Up 14.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of -0.26.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Waterdrop Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDH. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Waterdrop by 1,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,291,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

