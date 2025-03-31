Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Insider Acquires A$860,600.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$34.42 ($21.65) per share, with a total value of A$860,600.00 ($541,257.86).

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous Interim dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s payout ratio is presently 69.34%.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

