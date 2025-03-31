VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.55 on Monday. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 181,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,572.10. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

