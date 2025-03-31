VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 29.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 87,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 20,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VOC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 40,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.82.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 102.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

